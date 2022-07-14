Capt. Sacha LaScala of the South Burlington Fire Department completed his last tour of duty after 35 years on July 5.
LaScala is the last serving South Burlington “legacy firefighter.” He started as a cadet and call firefighter and served his last 25 years as a career firefighter. LaScala saw the department grow from 10 members to 30 today, and calls increase from 1,000 annually to more than 4,300.
LaScala served as a member of the Vermont Air National Guard Fire Department attached to the 158 Fighter Wing and was an integral part of South Burlington’s relationship with the Air Guard fire department as a first response agency to the community.
During the worst part of the pandemic, he served as acting fire chief while the current chief was recovering from COVID-19.
“Sacha led the staff, making sure that all operations were done in a safe manner so that our personnel and patients limited their exposure to the virus. This was all completed while official guidance was constantly changing — sometimes daily,” the fire department’s Facebook page said.
LaScala oversaw uniform ordering, department IT operations, recruit training, and was “always there to provide a historical perspective at department staff meetings.”
“We would like to extend a special thank you to Sacha’s family, especially his wife Amanda, for sharing him with us through many years of excessive overtime, both voluntary and mandatory. He has missed many birthdays, holidays and special family events over the years. You are his rock, his solace and his greatest joy and will always be a part of our SBFD family,” the fire department wrote.
