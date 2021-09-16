South Burlington’s new youth center, the INFINITE Center, led by Travia Childs will host its first open house this Saturday, welcoming students and families.
“It hasn’t been easy opening a teen center in South Burlington with limited funding,” Childs said. She also serves as a school board member but as a citizen, works as the executive director of local nonprofit Trinity Educational Center, under which INFINITE will be managed.
Childs received a grant from South Burlington city council last August mostly covering insurance costs, but she hopes to garner additional money from the school district via pandemic relief funds, also known as ESSER. The INFINITE Center qualifies for allowable costs for pandemic relief funds allotted to schools, Childs explained, since “the cost is associated with our afterschool and school holidays program.”
“Hopefully, soon, we will receive funds that we desperately need to serve our youth,” she said.
The open house sessions will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon, 12:30 or 1 p.m., for students; a session at 1:30 p.m. will be open to community parents. The center is located in the prior O’Brien salon space in the University Mall, at 155 Dorset St. Parents and community members will have additional opportunities to visit in the upcoming week.
Due to the increased COVID-19 numbers, a face mask is required for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals entering the center, and attendees must use the provided hand sanitizer when entering INFINITE.
The maximum capacity is normally 32, Childs explained, but due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the current max is 28.
Contact Childs at dr.travia@trinityedcenter.org to confirm an appointment time.
Trinity Educational Center still needs donations for small kitchen appliances to provide food for the youth, Childs said. “We need disposable masks, tissue and paper towels, and we are searching for community members to donate snacks 1 day a month.”
