Faith United Methodist Church puts its guiding principle right out front. Literally.
It’s on the sign outside the church on Dorset Street, just south of where the street passes under I-89: “Let’s build longer tables not taller fences.”
Rev. Leigh Goodrich points out the message and illustrates how the church strives to live by this belief with stories about the things the church does to be inclusive.
An earlier message on the sign, viewable on the church’s website makes the same point: “We welcome all human beings. We really, really mean it.”
One of the things that illustrates Faith United Methodist Church’s commitment to inclusion is the church’s annual holiday bazaar. On the same Saturday in November, every year it’s a church bazaar palooza in South Burlington with All Saints Episcopal Church, Community Lutheran Church and Faith United Methodist all opening their doors to bargain seekers.
For 27 of the 40 or so years that Faith United Methodist has been holding its holiday bazaar, Valerie Kuentzel has been part of the massive volunteer effort required to fill at least 8,000 square feet of the church’s space.
For the last 18 years, she has been the chair of the bazaar. This year was her last because she and her husband are starting a plan to retire to western North Carolina. She hopes that move doesn’t happen until after November 2020, so she can contribute as a regular volunteer for one last time.
A really, really good bazaar
Kuentzel said for years the bazaar has averaged $2,000 - $3,000. “I would say, that’s what most bazaars will bring in that are really good bazaars.”
This year the Faith United Methodist Church made – wait for it – $10,000.
“When we opened our doors this year, it was 21 degrees and 84 people were standing in the cold,” Kuentzel said. They were waiting at 9 a.m. to start reaping the rewards of bazaar hopping.
The bazaar is not a fundraiser for the church; it is the church fund raising for other nonprofits. Although not as noticeable as the sign out front, the nonprofit causes that Faith United Methodist donates to speaks loudly about how the church stands up for building a longer table where more diverse populations will be served.
A committee of 21 bazaar volunteers met in early February and decided how to distribute the bazaar earnings. Among the 22 organizations that they chose are some international efforts such as Heifer International and Water for Life, but most of the money will go to local organizations.
Bazaar beneficiaries include some that support causes that are controversial within the United Methodist Church such as Outright Vermont and Planned Parenthood, said Kuentzel. The money Faith United Methodist donated to Planned Parenthood is designated for mammograms.
Opposed to national church
In 1972, the United Methodist Church adopted a position regarding gays and lesbians. “The statement basically says that homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching. And we do not agree with that,” Goodrich said. “We have been very forthright in making sure that the community knows that we are not in compliance in any way with that statement.”
She read her church’s statement: “Faith United Methodist Church, welcomes, affirms and celebrates people of all races, ethnicities, places of origin, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities, statuses, abilities, socio and socioeconomic situations, our church is stronger and more beautiful because of the rich diversity we experience here. We commit to being a safe place for all people.”
Kuentzel said the bazaar has grown until “it’s almost bigger than us.” A lot of people who are not affiliated with their church but who support the causes the church supports – or who just like working on the bazaar – come in for the week before, helping set up.
“It’s fascinating. It’s not what you think a yard sale would be. It’s like going to a market in a way,” she said.
They are very careful and specific about what they sell. Among the many bargains Kuentzel mentioned were sets of sheets – a top sheet, fitted sheet and two matching pillowcases – guaranteed to be stain free; they sold for $3.
She said their prices average half of what Goodwill charges.
“The amazing thing is we charged those prices and made $10,000. When everybody said, ‘You can’t let it go for nothing.” And I said, ‘Well, believe it or not, we want it gone,’” said Kuentzel.
They gave what didn’t sell to Habitat for Humanity and Kuentzel said she was proudest of: “The people that picked it up were so thrilled. They took the clothes. They don’t normally do clothes. They said, ‘We want everything. This is the best stuff we’ve ever had.’ That’s the leftovers.”