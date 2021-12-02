Sit by a gingerbread fireplace, walk through a tunnel of blue or hang out with a giant penguin in Veterans Memorial Park this Friday: Spark the Park is back.
South Burlington’s second year of the winter-themed light event returns Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m., with family-friendly light displays brightening the park every night through January. For folks who arrive early enough, there might even be hot chocolate, according to parks and recreation director Holly Rees.
“We’re really excited to welcome folks and have people come and enjoy the space,” Rees said. “Last year it was really great to see lots of families walking through, impromptu making snowmen here and there. It provides that anchor and reason for people to get outside and be together.”
She’s been running around with rec department and public works staff, installing lights over the last couple days, returning to the office to rehydrate with hot cocoa. While the department ordered the lights at least six months ago, this week is crunch time, she said.
The event adds to Gov. Phil Scott’s statewide Light Up Vermont initiative, offering an outdoor recreation opportunity that can accommodate social distancing, Rees added. Folks can look on from their cars or walk a pathway through the lights display, past the bandshell dressed like a gingerbread fireplace, or through the blue tunnel of lights.
The South Burlington residential lights competition is also returning to town this year. Residents interested in entering their house into the competition can register on the city website between now and Monday, Dec. 13, ahead of the judging on Dec. 15 when rec staff will hop in their truck, have a festive carol sing, and take in the lights around town to choose the winners for a traditional display and for a merry and bright display.
Spark the Park will be on display from 4:30-8 p.m. every night through Monday, Jan. 3.
