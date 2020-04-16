Here comes Officer Cottontail
Courtesy photo

Residents and staff at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington received a fun surprise on Friday – a visit from the South Burlington Police Department, with a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny. Gazebo Director of Sales and Marketing said, “They really brightened everyone’s day, we are very thankful for their support!”

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.