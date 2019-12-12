Local organization Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors, or HANDS, is once again providing seniors free Christmas Day meals on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The sit-down dinner is from noon–3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 925 North Avenue in Burlington. It is free and open to the public; all ages are welcome.
HANDS will also deliver a free hot meal – ham dinner or vegetarian lasagna – to a senior’s home on Christmas Day.
The HANDS Christmas Day meals project is in collaboration with Age Well, Burlington School Food Project, Michelle Charron, Elks Lodge, Penny Cluse Café, Temple Sinai and others.
“We’re not sure if the need continues to rise or the word is just spreading,” said HANDS Executive Director Megan Humphrey. “But, between the meal delivery and sit-down dinner, we’ll be providing at least 700 meals and giftbags this year.”
At 1 p.m., seniors can listen to live music by Roni Lesage and particpate in a raffle.
To reserve a free delivered hot meal to anyone 50 years or older in Chittenden County, call Age Well at 865-0360 by Dec. 19.
After Dec. 19, call Megan Humphrey at 864-7528 or email handsvt@gmail.com.
Adults 50 years or older who need transportation to attend the dinner should contact Megan Humphrey.
For more info or to donate, visit www.handsvt.org.