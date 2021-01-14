Dom Marabella, a beloved member of the South Burlington school community, turned 90 on Sunday, Jan. 10. To celebrate the milestone, South Burlington High School administrators stretched the fete over a weekend, providing cake with lunch, putting 90 or more balloons in the school lobby, encouraging people to take a “selfie” with a cardboard cutout of the man himself and more, according to South Burlington High School’s Facebook. Friends left birthday wishes online, too.

