Many South Burlington residents participated in this year’s Green Up Day, from volunteers working the drop-off to youngsters pitching in for the first time.
Linda Collins, a South Burlington Rotary Club member, volunteered to help organize Green Up Day this year. On Saturday morning, when the annual state tradition kicked off, Collins stationed herself at 104 Landfill Road recording how many bags of trash people dropped off for disposal.
She was happy to see her community outside and picking up trash, although she wished more people had come to Landfill Road to dispose of the collected waste.
“I’m very surprised at how many people signed up at city hall,” she said. “We haven’t seen many people drop the bags yet, so I’m hoping that’ll pick up.”
Chris Trombly, another South Burlington Rotary Club member, volunteered to help get rid of the trash. He believes that it’s essential for Green Up Day volunteers to dispose of waste safely.
“Part of our organization is giving back to the community. Green Up Day has been one of the centerpieces of giving back to the community,” he said. “One thing that we help support is the drop-off center so people can come to pick up bags. We are helping folks who pre-registered from city hall unload and categorize the trash into tires, wood and just general waste. It’s an easy way to donate time and make a difference.”
Trombly was very optimistic that more people would be by later in the day. There’s been an army of volunteers throughout the city that have really made a difference, he noted. And this was only as of noon.
Trombly’s son, Cole, an enthusiastic second grader at Chamberlain Elementary School also helped pick up trash.
“It’s really good and I really liked this. I picked up one full bag and unloaded 19. So, I picked up 20 bags,” he said.
Also at Chamberlin was a crew of South Burlington, Burlington and Williston residents — six elementary students and five adults — who talked about how the values of Green Up Day line up perfectly with their values as Jehovah’s Witnesses, in terms of taking care of the earth.
The adults all knew they wanted to do a Green Up Day project and spent some time trying to find an area to clean. Eventually, Amanda Woods, of South Burlington, suggested the Chamberlain School, and everyone agreed that it would be an excellent place to pick up trash.
Woods went to South Burlington City Hall and told them about her interest in cleaning up the school. City hall members were shocked when she asked for four trash bags for the project, insisting she would need fewer bags.
“He said, ‘I don’t think you can fill up four of those bags.’ And I was like, no, I think we’ll do four,” Woods said.
The group went through those four bags quickly, and fortunately someone else picked up more bags from city hall.
When asked why they wanted to participate in Green Up Day this year, one group member said that they all wanted a greener earth. “We usually spend Saturday mornings talking to people about the Earth being clean one day. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we go around and talk about the Bible. One of the things the Bible talks about is a clean earth and we’re trying to share that with people,” he said.
