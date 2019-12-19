The crinkle and crush of Christmas presents being swaddled in wrapping paper filled the air at an office in the GE Healthcare building on Shelburne Road on Thursday night, Dec. 12.
Even with a host of elven helpers, the task of making sure that all the presents were festively swathed appeared daunting. It was a large office with three tables, each at-least-50-feet long, filled with more than 40 wrappers wrapping.
The occasion was the 10th year that the local Home Instead Senior Care has sponsored the Be a Santa to a Senior program. Since early November, Christmas trees at Kinney Drugs have been decked out with paper ornaments that have the first name or code for a senior citizen with gift suggestions for them.
People were encouraged to take an ornament or ornaments and return with coordinating gifts. On Thursday, the volunteers were making the gifts … presentable? Besides the presents and volunteers, the air was filled with warm vibes, generous hustle, enthusiastic bustle and Christmas music, or in this case, wrap music.
Tim LaBeau, owner of the Shelburne Home Instead Senior Care office, said this was the 10th year the company had sponsored the gift roundup and wrapping rodeo. But it is the 15th year that Home Instead headed up the Christmas effort across the country, and in that time, 1.2 million gifts have been donated and given to more than 700,000 seniors.
Laurie Danforth of Shelburne Home Instead Senior Care said this year locally they had collected at least 1,200 presents for wrapping and 250 throw blankets that weren’t wrapped, so the design on the blanket could be matched with the appropriate senior. Their partners in collecting the presents were Kinney Drugs and around 20 other local businesses.
The presents went to AgeWell and more than 15 senior care facilities in five counties.
Danforth helped deliver the presents as she has for several years and said, as always, it was a great way to get warmed up for the holidays. Last year, she had a particularly heartwarming experience when she showed up to one senior care facility just as one of its administrators, dressed as Santa, was getting ready to make his entrance to the annual Christmas party. She handed a huge black plastic bag filled with presents to the previously bagless St. Nick. He entered to a gratifying welcome from the residents.
“It was a precious moment,” recounted Danforth.