As Green Up Day participants jumped out of their cars and pulled big green bags of trash out of their trunks to be thrown into the awaiting dumpsters at South Burlington’s city hall, volunteers recorded how much trash the participants collected, and from where.
Erik Shonstrom, a 47-year-old professor at Champlain College, was one such trash collector, with four bags packed full, all gathered from the one block around his family’s home near Hayes Avenue.
“Because we live here, I feel like we have a responsibility to take care of our neighborhood, and it actually felt really good to see a bunch of our neighbors out there collecting,” said Shonstrom.
Shonstrom said his family has been lucky this past year in the sense that none of them have gotten sick, and he and his wife have been able to work remotely.
One of the things Shonstrom misses the most from pre-pandemic life is Bikes and Bites, a South Burlington event with live music and food trucks on Thursday nights.
Meaghan Emery, a city councilor, and her young daughter, Naomi, picked up five bags of trash from the forests behind Mayfair Park. Naomi said she felt strongly about the importance of Green Up Day.
“I mean a lot of people throw it away without thinking about it, but honestly it really does hurt the environment, we found lots of Styrofoam, and it’s good that we picked it up because if we hadn’t it would’ve stayed there and probably hurt a lot of the animals around,” she said.
The dumpsters remained at city hall to collect trash, as well as trucks to collect any wood or metal debris and tires.
Green Up Day is back in South Burlington
South Burlington’s Annual Green-Up Day was back in full swing after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020.
Volunteers from South Burlington’s Rotary club and South Burlington High School’s Coalition for Community Service and Key clubs, manned the station set up at City Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. They handed out green trash bags to volunteers and, once those bags were full, helped dispose of the gathered trash and marked down where volunteers had been.
The demographic of volunteers was broad: it was some volunteers’ first Green Up Day, and for others, this event was a longstanding family tradition.
John Black, 31, and Vivian, an elementary schooler, have been participating in Green Up day for three years, since Vivian was four years old.
“She’s always excited to wake up on Green Up day and get out, and usually even a couple weeks ahead of time,” Black said, referring to Vivian.
“My favorite part is probably that I get to walk around,” Vivan said. “It’s just fun outside.”
Bennett Doherty, 25, moved to the city less than a week before and noticed the Green Up Day set up at city hall as he was on a morning jog.
“I was just running by and then saw it, so I grabbed a bag and cleaned up. I wasn’t aware of it beforehand, but this is great,” Doherty said. “I don’t know a whole lot about it, but it’s nice to see that this goes on. It’s not so much a thing where I’m from, and it’s great that it’s happening here, and it’s really easy to do too.”
Chuck Rainville, 62, hadn’t done Green Up Day for a few years but did it often with his children when they were younger, around twenty years ago.
“It’s disheartening to see what people have thrown out on the sides of the roads, but it always feels good to clean up,” he said.
Along his pick-up route, he’d gathered hubcaps, exhaust components and a motorcycle tire in addition to other trash.
Anela Dobraca, a hairdresser, dropped off two full bags of trash and picked up two more to fill up over the weekend.
“I feel like it’s very important to help mother nature. Obviously there are things that we use that don’t disappear and I think it’s important for the community to get involved and help clean up so we can all enjoy a more beautiful Earth,” said Dobraca.
It was her first official Green Up Day, and Dobraca spoke about her disappointment when Green Up Day was cancelled last year.
“I called around and I was trying to figure out how I can partake and participate, so I made it my priority to make up for it this year,” said Dobraca. “I use the woods behind my house every day, and it’s really disappointing to see the amount of trash. I feel good cleaning it up, and now I know I can walk through it or jog through it, walk my dogs through it, and not see some of that for a while.”
Hailey, Ben, Morgan, Sarah and Doug formed “Team Trash Talk,” which brought in ten full bags of trash. A couple of the team members grew up in Vermont, and had been participating in Green Up Day since they were little.
They mentioned that it was encouraging to see others outside participating in Green Up Day as well. The group recalled, laughing, that some people who drove by would honk or yell words of encouragement at the group.
They noticed the effects of the pandemic in the amount and contents of the litter they gathered.
“Double the trash. Lots of masks, lots of Clorox wipes,” one of the members noted. “But it’s exciting that things are starting to feel a little more normal again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.