Residents of the Orchard neighborhood will host their annual New Year’s Eve Glow Parade Dec. 31, from 8–9 p.m. Join the 1.3-mile parade to wish neighbors a Happy New Year while dressed in lights or carrying glow sticks, flashlights and sparklers.
This year’s Glow Parade Grand Marshalls are Mary and Steve Gleason.
The parade will start at 31 McIntosh Ave., the first of many “Cheers” stops throughout the parade route, where revelers visit designated driveways to make a toast and enjoy a small dessert served by the “Cheers” stop host.
“Are you looking for a little New Year’s Eve fun to ring in 2020? Come celebrate our accomplishments as a neighborhood and community,” said event organizer Louis Godin. “In the last four years, the Orchard residents have volunteered thousands of hours and have raised over $60,000 in donations while making a difference in our community with such programs as Food Drive Plus, Shoveling for a Cause, Continue the Love and our work with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”
Patience Johnson, Orchard resident and one of the Glow Parade “Cheers” stop hosts, said, “Doing things together as a community is an excellent way to get to know your neighbors better and strengthen bonds with them. It enforces togetherness and helps to ensure the feeling of being there for each other. ”
Visit OrchardGlowParade.org for more information.