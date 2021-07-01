SoBu Nite Out marks its fifth year this summer, kicking off the series with some funky beats, food trucks and ice pops with cops tonight at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Grippo Funk Band, a local favorite, premieres tonight from 5-8 p.m. at the park, where a bike valet and lawn games will also welcome residents.
South Burlington Recreation and Parks Director Holly Rees started planning for summer events back in January, when state COVID-19 restrictions still tightly held Vermonters behind masks and computer screens, and prohibited most social gatherings. Rees crossed her fingers and told vendors the city hoped to bring SoBu Nite Out back by July, but like everyone else, she didn’t know for sure.
“Everyone just kind of went in knowing that (cancellation) was a potential but we’re really proud of our Vermonters for allowing us to get back to that place,” Rees said.
A big component of the South Burlington series is the bike valet, encouraging attendees to leave cars at home and take advantage of the city’s various recreation paths.
“There are some nights that we rack between 200-225 bikes and strollers,” said Rees. “It’s really nice that we have such great connectivity that you can access from a lot of neighborhoods.”
Her favorite aspect of the summer series is seeing neighbors gather together, whether that’s welcoming a family bringing their own picnic, foodies exploring the eclectic food trucks, or kiddos dancing under the bandshell.
“There’s nothing better than 7:30 on a Thursday night, where everything is full, people are dancing, people are playing cornhole, there’s a little breeze coming through. It’s one of those, yes, this is why we do what we do,” said Rees.
Last summer, the rec department focused on promoting independent recreation, hiking, fishing and social distancing, but she is thrilled to “shift gears to really focusing on gathering people together and providing opportunities for that,” she said. “It’s nice to be messaging in a different way.”
SoBu Nite Out will continue into August, with seven more bands lined up every Thursday night, as well as a rotating cast of food trucks and lawn games. Here is what’s up next:
July 8 - Hitmen
July 15 - The Devon McGarry Band
July 22 - Sticks & Stones
July 29 - Quadra
August 5 - B-Town
August 12 - A House on Fire
August 19 - Band X
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.