With the holidays come the lights and decorations — in the lawns, in the windows and on the rooftops. One Christmas decoration in particular has been waving and smiling at residents for a couple decades now.
Leo Duncan’s Santa Claus decoration, perched in his window on Airport Parkway in South Burlington, has been there — or somewhere at least — for 63 years now. It’s an adamant tradition of his that he started when he bought the home back in 1959, and ran his own business, Duncan’s Auto Service, keeping the Jolly Old Saint waving and smiling — a complement to a street block full of lights and decorations for passerbys to gaze at.
But it wasn’t always that way. The 84-year-old had to sneak it around through the years. Duncan’s late wife, Carol, never was too fond of it as the window decor.
“My wife didn’t want it in the window,” Duncan said. “She said, ‘No way it’s going up. I said, ‘Oh yes, it is!’” Eventually he capitulated, and the refugee Santa hung in the Pour House on Williston Road for at least five years, and in Pete’s RV Center too.
Carol died in 2007 — one year short of their 50th anniversary. “We didn’t quite make 50 years, but we tried!” he said. “We had a great time together.”
Nowadays, Duncan gets frequent visits from his two daughters — “one lives a quarter mile up the street, the other lives a quarter mile down the street,” he said — and his son lives in South Hero.
“They take care of me,” he said, seated in his home, with Santa waving out the window.
