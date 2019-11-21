Alganesh Michael

Chef Alganesh Michael of South Burlington.

 Courtesy photo

The South Burlington community is invited to attend an Ethiopian/Eritrean Night with Chef Alganesh Michael Monday, Dec. 2, from 5:30–7 p.m., in the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School cafeteria.

Space is limited and reservations are required. The event is free, although donations are appreciated.

Ethiopian/Eritrean Night is part of the Healthy Schools South Burlington School District’s Around-the-World Dinner series, the mission of which is sharing foods and information from an array of countries, based on recipes from our community’s own families.

For more information and to make reservations, contact Susie Merrick at smerrick@sbschools.net or 652-7035.

