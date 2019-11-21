Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly rain showers expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly rain showers expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.