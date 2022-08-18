Essex Town officials have renamed the town highway garage and other public works buildings after retired longtime public works director Dennis Lutz.
The new Dennis E. Lutz Public Works Facility was revealed Aug. 1 as a thanks for all Lutz has given to Essex and to South Burlington, where he lives and has also served as a water district official.
Lutz retired in July after 38 years as director of public works for Essex.
Town manager Greg Duggan at the ceremony called the decision to dedicate the facility to Lutz a “no-brainer.”
“After all Dennis has done for Essex, this seems like the most fitting thing we could do, the least we could do, to ensure that he and his legacy remain part of Essex forever,” Duggan said.
Former town manager Evan Teich, as well as the Essex Selectboard, supported the idea.
“When you do work you love, it’s not really work,” Lutz said at the ceremony. “I think that’s an important part of finding success in life — to just do what you love. I’m going to do the same when I’m retired. Do some traveling, some fun stuff, but come back to do part time work for Essex. My heart’s in it. This town is a part of me and will always be a part of me.”
Lutz’ career began after receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Cornell University in 1966. He served five years as an engineer company commander in the Vietnam War and held various military positions as a member of the Vermont National Guard through 2004. He has lived in South Burlington since 1978, and in 1984 he became Essex Town’s director of public works.
Former state Rep. Linda Myers, a retired longtime member of the Essex Selectboard, spoke highly of Lutz and his impact. Myers’ late husband joined the selectboard the same year Lutz started as director, working closely with him, and sharing his wife’s appreciation for his work.
“I think the world of Dennis,” Myers said in an interview. “Every time I had a question, or an issue had arisen that a constituent came to my office inquiring about, his door was always open. He’s done a fantastic job for the town of Essex.”
Essex resident Justin Rabidoux, former director of public works of South Burlington, understands well the job Lutz held for nearly four decades.
“Dennis’ style was diplomatic — never conciliatory,” Rabidoux said. “It was sharp enough to get his message across in a strong, powerful way. He showed that being a solid, confident professional, able to express your opinion, is the best way to get things done.”
Rabidoux highlighted Lutz’ impact on not just Essex but also South Burlington, where Lutz served as a water commission representative to the Champlain Water District.
“This is someone who is giving up his own time and using his own knowledge and experience to serve the community he lives in,” Rabidoux said.
Working most closely with Lutz — and taking over his position as director of public works — was Aaron Martin, the one to approach Duggan with the idea of dedicating the facility to Lutz.
“Dennis is a great engineer,” Martin said. “I worked under him for 16 years, but he was never really a boss — more of a team leader. Anyone who worked with him would say he is always there for you.”
Speaking on passing the torch to Martin, Lutz shared the sentiment. “It has always been a team,” he said. “Everything I did I would run by him. I’ve never thought of me being the ‘boss,’ so it’s just a switch. An easy switch.”
Some of Lutz’ accomplishments highlighted by Martin at the ceremony included 22 miles of paved roads under his name, maintenance of 42 miles of sewer lines and 17 pump stations and a modernized, more effective approach to stormwater control.
“All these changes that Dennis has been a part of help make Essex a great community in which we all live and work in,” said Martin.
Outside of the office, Lutz and his wife, Carol, enjoy living in Vermont and don’t plan on leaving any time soon. “Dennis is a big gardener — loves to cook,” she said. “I can’t complain about that. We love to camp and hike.”
The two met in Washington, D.C., and have been together for nearly 55 years. She was a legal secretary in the U.S. Department of Justice, and he had just entered the military. “He has always been a hard worker — devoted to his people, including when he was in the Guard,” she said.
The couple are excited to start this new journey.
“Retirement is different — I enjoy it,” Dennis Lutz said. “I can wake up a little later, do laps in the pool.”
But Lutz made it clear on that Wednesday that he is still a resource for the community — and will be for as long as he can.
“I’m still keeping my hand in stuff, and I plan to work a couple days a week,” he said. “If they need help, I am here.”
In Martin’s eyes, dedicating the facility to Lutz seemed not only right but necessary.
“I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor his dedication to this town than naming this facility after him,” Martin said at the ceremony.
Lutz has no doubt that the future of the town is in good hands.
“If we follow the same pattern we have in the past, doing our best and working a job we love, there’s a lot in store that’s really positive for Essex,” he said.
