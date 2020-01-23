South Burlington City Council Vice-Chair Meaghan Emery has announced her run for a sixth two-year term.
“I feel a deep attachment to the city I have called home since 2002,” wrote Emery on her public Facebook page in December when she made the announcement. “South Burlington is where I have raised my three children, where I have spent some of my happiest moments, where I have engaged in deeply transformative events and where I feel most connected to community.
“I hope that you will be with me as I go for another term. Much of what I hoped to help advance as an elected official has been realized: City Center is off the ground and plans for more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods within a connected system are moving ahead with the Penny for Paths initiative.
“The protection of the city’s open spaces is in progress, as well as my ongoing goals of maintaining the quality of life, affordability, and financial stability -- all of these are reasons for me to run, and there’s still much to do. I love who we are, admire what we do as individuals and collectively, and care deeply about our future. I hope to have another chance and the honor to continue to work for you.”
Emery first ran in 2008, and her first term saw the successful bond vote for a new police station in addition to the conservation of the Leduc Farm.
After taking two years off, she ran again in 2014, with a renewed focus on City Center, open space conservation, and the advancement of affordable housing goals, saying she sees these three goals as a triad that mutually reinforce one another and work toward economic and environmental sustainability.
Just as important, said Emery, “Is increased visibility for South Burlington’s existing commercial districts, to not only encourage their development, mixing commercial and residential, but also ensure that the door remains open to new local businesses. I support the smart-growth vision behind regulations designed to stimulate development in a dense commercial and residential core, combined with pedestrian infrastructure, cycling paths and public transportation, and offset by the preservation of areas rich in natural resources.”
However, she stressed, “As South Burlington grows, and our roads become more congested, alternative means of transportation are necessary due to the strains of increased traffic on the main thoroughfares. We must keep South Burlington a desirable place to live, visit, and do business in by maintaining our city roads and services, and meeting the needs of affordability.”
Emery said, “I am most pleased by the many ways in which South Burlington has overcome a number of challenges and developed its strong sense of community.”
Adding that she is glad to have played a “small role in South Burlington’s increased sense of identity,” Emery said, “I’m simply ecstatic over how Market Street is coming to be. My thanks go out to all who made the people’s dream become a reality.”