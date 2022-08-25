Eagle Scout project

South Burlington High School senior Brooks Balkan created an outdoor mud kitchen at Christ the King Catholic elementary school in Burlington as his Eagle Scout service project.
In 2021 Balkan reached out to his elementary alma mater to find a way to support the school he attended from preschool through 8th grade. After working with school leadership and teachers he decided that an outdoor learning and play area would be the perfect project. Balkan undertook the entire project, from proposal and design to fundraising and creation.
The mud kitchen provides the school’s youngest learners with an additional outdoor creative play opportunity. Principal Dr. Craig Dwyer said, “We are so grateful to be the beneficiary of Brooks’ hard work and humbled that he chose to give back to our community. He is truly living out the call to service which is central to Scouting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.