Start counting down the days to Christmas tree take-down. The South Burlington High School band students will offer a tree-collection and recycling program for South Burlington residents on Jan. 4.
The tree pickup is one day only, as a small army of music students and parents fan out across the city to clean up the conifers. The school’s instrumental music program uses the money raised to provide a myriad of musical experiences including clinics and scholarships for students to take private lessons.
For $10 per tree, students will pick trees up curbside and take them to be chipped. To participate, attach a check made out to SBHS Music to the tree. Leave trees on the curb before 10 a.m. on Jan. 4. If the tree is not picked up by 2:30 p.m., call Bridgette at 598-8488.