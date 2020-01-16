Jan DeSarno

Jan DeSarno receives the Frederick H. Tuttle Award at the December meeting of the South Burlington Rotary.

The South Burlington Rotary ended the year by naming Jan DeSarno as recipient of the 2019 Frederick H. Tuttle Award.

Named for the former superintendent, educator and community member, the award is given to someone who has made significant contributions to South Burlington – and beyond.

DeSarno, according to a press release, was selected after being nominated by a slew of supporters, for her “outstanding work on the youth gardening program that introduces children to gardening, conservation, protection of wildlife, recognition of plants, trees and shrubs, basic flower arranging and a love and appreciation of nature.”

She is coordinator of the Grandma and Grandpa Garden and the Young Gardener Summer Program at the Vermont Garden Park on Dorset Street, the press release says.

The Tuttle award includes a $250 donation to a charity of the recipient’s choice, inscription on a plaque at City Hall and more.

