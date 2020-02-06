Now in its 25th year, the Vermont Penguin Plunge dipped into the chilly waters of Lake Champlain last weekend, Feb. 2. Teams of all sizes jumped into the lake to raise money for Special Olympics Vermont, which serves over 1,600 athletes and 575 Unified partners, offering 13 Olympics style sports and nine state-wide competitions each year.
Community members of all ages took the plunge, including teams from South Burlington High School and the All-Starz team from Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, which raised close to $13,000 and was noted as being the largest middle school team in Vermont.
Other top teams included the Law Enforcement Torch Run team, raising over $20,000, with 25 members including South Burlington Police Department Officer Brianne Williamson.
Overall, this year’s Vermont Penguin Plunge raised over $575,000, with more donations arriving daily. For more information, visit penguinplunge.org or specialolympicsvermont.org.