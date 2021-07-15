South Burlington Police officer, Cpl. Keith Miller, will retire from the department after 25 years. For his entire career in South Burlington, Miller served in patrol, acting as a central part of the department’s use of force training program “given his life-long study of martial arts,” according to Chief Shawn Burke.
“Cpl. Miller’s style of policing will be missed; he was a strong communicator, met people where they were at and worked hard to resolve incidents at the lowest possible level,” said Burke.
In 1988, Miller began his policing career in New York, moving into the South Burlington department in 1996.
After bidding farewell to his fellow South Burlington officers, Miller will join the Milton School District, where he will “continue his lifetime of service,” according to the department, working with students who need additional support.
