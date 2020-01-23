During winter break, Matt Cota’s wife Sarah, daughter Molly and son Davis stamped envelopes, set up a website and created a Facebook account for his campaign for South Burlington City Council.
“I knew that running for city council would be hard work, I didn’t realize it would turn into a family activity,” Cota said.
Cota has focused on public policy for most of his adult life, as a student, a journalist and an advocate.
While he volunteered for the South Burlington Development Review Board in 2015 and was elected chair in 2019, this is his first run for public office.
Now that his kids and his wife, who is a kindergarten teacher, are back at school, the Cota campaign is on the streets said the candidate.
“I am meeting with as many people as possible and listening to their concerns about the future of South Burlington,” added Cota.
Cota said that while politics can often be divisive, his campaign for city council has filled him with optimism about local government.
“It is clear that the people of South Burlington care deeply about their city. And the same things that drew our family here are what we all want to improve and protect,” he said.
Cota expressed agreement with South Burlington residents who love the city’s public schools, active parks, amazing views and local businesses.
“My wife and I walk together nearly every day,” remarked Cota. “There is a great kindness and generosity of spirit amongst people living in this beautiful city.”
Saying he appreciates “the hard work of all the volunteer committees that strive to make the city a better place,” he continued, “Adding a new voice to the South Burlington City Council is important. I want people to vote for Matt Cota because they’re in favor of common sense solutions to our everyday problems.”
Last fall Cota led an effort by all seven members of the Development Review Board to protect neighborhoods from commercial developments that fail to provide adequate parking, he said. While the effort ultimately failed (the city council voted 3-2 to remove South Burlington’s minimum parking standards), the process convinced Cota to run for the two year-term on the city council, which is currently held by Meaghan Emery.
“I am not in favor of any regulation which keeps cars circling the city, adding congestion to our streets and residential neighborhoods,” said Cota. “Unfortunately, that’s what we have after the city council passed the ‘no-parking’ standard. And that’s the first thing I’ll fix once elected.”
He said, “I started this campaign to give voters a choice, thinking that they also might think change is needed on the South Burlington City Council. After listening to hundreds of voters, I am now certain of it.”