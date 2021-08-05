Cooper is retiring tonight, Thursday, Aug. 5, and his friends are throwing him a barbecue.
The Transportation Security Administration team at Burlington International Airport are bidding farewell to their favorite co-worker, Cooper, an explosive detection canine who has worked at the airport since 2017.
Cooper, who saw his last official duty day earlier this month, started his training at Auburn University’s Explosives Detection Puppy Program. He was then selected to attend a prison puppy program where inmates worked with him conducting basic obedience drills.
After a year of training, Cooper’s TSA career started at Washington Dulles International Airport where he served for six years from 2011-2017.
During his time at Dulles, Cooper continued training to hone his skills, conducting numerous demonstrations at local schools and various government offices while in a passenger screening class with handler Bob Banach.
The duo was also selected to attend the U.S Marine Corps pre-deployment school at Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz.
In February 2017, Cooper and Banach transferred to Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, where Cooper spent four years helping with the airport’s security operation.
“Cooper may have hung up his leash for the final time, but the folks here in Burlington won’t forget his contributions during his four years of service to security operations at Burlington International Airport,” said Banach, TSA explosives detection canine handler. “We were fortunate to have had Cooper as a key member of our team.”
During his 10-year career, Cooper screened close to half a million airport passengers, and conducted security operations at many national events across the country sniffing out potential threats to aviation security.
In retirement, Cooper, an 11-year-old yellow Labrador, will transition from being a working dog to being a pet with a very special set of skills. He’ll live at home with Banach and his wife, Patti, enjoying the water and their pontoon boat.
