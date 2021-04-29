Most people don’t realize there’s a cemetery tucked behind a grove of trees and overgrown brush off Shelburne Road, but they might notice it now.
On Saturday, April 24, community members, Rotarians and local scouts gathered together to clear brush and pick up trash at Shelburne Cemetery, one of South Burlington’s two cemeteries.
City sexton and clerk Donna Kinville said about 115 people are buried at the cemetery, with the most recent laid to rest in 2020. Earlier stones date back to the 1800s.
The cemetery was deeded to the town of Burlington in 1833 and became South Burlington’s when the city was created in 1865.
“Every cemetery is very important as it is someone’s final resting place,” said Kinville. “A place where loved ones can come and visit those who have departed.”
About 20 volunteers broke a sweat to give Shelburne Road Cemetery some tender loving care — using some hefty clippers and a few rakes.
Some cleaners even found a geocache, a container hidden for other explorers to uncover, in the far-back of the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.