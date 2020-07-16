Local nonprofit Common Roots continues to reach out into the community to feed residents. Their newest endeavor can be found outside the South Burlington Food Shelf on Dorset Street, where a farm stand provides fresh organic produce.
“Our volunteers and interns are trained to bridge the needs of participants with dignity and offer suggestions on ways to use the fresh foods they offer. Since many of the interns are educated in nutrition, they inspire wholesome and delicious meals that will benefit participants’ bodies, minds and spirits,” said Liz Spitler, a member of the Common Roots farm team.
Spurred by the pandemic and the need for food, Common Roots increased its farm production by about a third to support the food shelf.
“We know local food systems are paramount to the health of the local economy, environment, children, families and communities. It’s a simple formula: we must ‘Nourish to Flourish,’” Spitler said.
Marcella Monroy is a regular patron of the Common Roots Farmstand. Previously from California, where she notes fresh fruits and vegetables were affordable, she was shocked to discover how expensive they were in Vermont.
“Being able to access this abundance of fresh foods weekly has been such a blessing,” Monroy said.
Common Roots has two agricultural sites in South Burlington. It cultivates certified organic food on five acres off Spear Street and it farms two-and-a-half of four available acres at the Underwood property.
Currently, the nonprofit is working on how to move its Farm to School program forward this fall. Before COVID-19, the program had been delivered to all South Burlington School District elementary classrooms.
Common Roots founder and executive director Carol McQuillen said Michael Martin, director of learning for the school district, has asked the nonprofit’s education team to create a plan for the three scenarios outlined by the Vermont Department of Education.
Meanwhile, along with the farm stand for food shelf patrons, Common Roots staff and volunteers keep busy with the South Village farm stand, open to the public Tuesday - Saturday.
Proceeds support their ongoing food education programs.
JoAnne Dennee, land and food educator for the organization, said, “To nurture the health of our community, we need to cultivate rich connections with each other. I see how food security bonds us. We don’t just grow organic food; we treat our soil with the same care, love and concern that is essential in the deep nourishment of all human life.”
The farm stand will be at the food shelf on Thursdays from 5–7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8–10 a.m.
