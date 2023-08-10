Sam Morril, admittedly, hasn’t had the best luck in Vermont.
Last time he tried to get here he missed his flight and had to cancel his gig at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington, and in 2019, he had wrapped up his show at the club and he and some other local comics were out at Vermont Pub & Brewery when he had a pint glass broken over his head.
It’s a story he’s recounted on podcasts and from clips in his stand-up routine: Standing at the bar, a clearly drunk man approached him and asked cryptically whether he was with the University of Vermont, before saying he was going to “beat the sh*t” out of him.
Morril ignored him and turned around when the man proceeded to smash his glass into his head. He was fine, and the guy was later arrested by Burlington police.
It was a horrible incident that no sane person would want any part of. But for a stand-up comic, it was material — the type of stuff from which you make your living. He ended up riffing on the incident during his shows the following evening.
“That’s kind of the goal — is when bad things happen you have the ability to turn them into a funny story,” he said. “The pressure is on to make it funny otherwise you just had a bad thing happen to you. At the very least you try to take your irritability and turn it into a positive, because I’m no doubt a complainer and I’m very irritable.”
Morril is heading back to Vermont this month, where he will perform at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Aug. 19 as part of his Class Act Tour. He’ll be in Providence, R.I., on Aug. 17 and Northampton, Mass., the following day before heading into South Burlington for a 7:30 p.m. show.
“I’m excited to break the curse,” he said.
Morril has been a featured comic at some of the top comedy clubs in the country. Based in New York, he regularly plays at landmark comedy clubs like the Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.
Collectively, his last three standup specials have racked up more than 15 million YouTube views. His special “Up on the Roof,” premiering during the COVID-19 pandemic, was included in The New York Times’ list of “Best Comedy of 2020,” while CNN praised it as “one of the very best and most creative standup shows to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.”
But that was a weird time for him — as it was for most of us. Locked in quarantine, Morril endeavored to keep in “stand-up shape” playing shows in Brooklyn “on random rooftops,” or sometimes, literally, on street corners of Manhattan.
That time was a reset for him. “It was a weird combination of — I was kind of breaking out a little bit, because I just released a YouTube special, and the plan was to tour off that — it’s why you put a special on YouTube, it’s not for the incredible YouTube money.”
The special gave him a boost, but it didn’t provide much momentum.
“There’s this weird, terrifying feeling as a comedian that if you’re not constantly doing something, people will forget about you,” he said. “It’s very hard to develop material if I’m not constantly on the road.”
As things started up again, he began performing shows, but noticed an adjustment period in the crowds: “I was really kind of appalled at just how much they would be talking, and you’d be like ‘Yeah, no I’m not your TV.’”
But he’s back in the swing again. He’ll be in the Northeast before heading to the West Coast. He enjoys performing just about anywhere. Well, Connecticut, “is a toss-up.”
“That’s kind of like the Florida of the Northeast, where you’re like, ‘What are we going to get?’”
Morril has also voiced several characters in the current season of the MAX animated series “Ten Year Old Tom,” and has appeared in Showtime’s series “Billions” as well as appearing in the Oscar-nominated “Joker” alongside Joaquin Phoenix.
But stand-up remains a love he can’t stay away from for too long.
“When you stop for too long, trying to start up again — it’s just so damned painful,” he said. “Being out of comedy shape, it really sucks, and I don’t want to feel that ever again.”
