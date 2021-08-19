The smells of coffee and tea waft out of South Burlington’s senior center living room, while chatter floats out of the bright room and up the stairs. Coffee Corner Mornings, every weekday, are the first of many community activities rolling out at the long-awaited Kevin Dorn Senior Center, which opened to the public in July.
“Several seniors have come in and enjoyed the cozy living room space while having coffee or tea and socializing. It has been nice to sit and have one-on-one conservations with seniors and learn more about what activities they would like to be offered,” said Rebecca Isham, senior adult recreation specialist.
In coordination with Age Well, the South Burlington Recreation and Parks department kicks off the first of a weekly in-person lunch series next Wednesday, Aug. 25 at noon. Seniors can eat for free at the first lunch, while future gatherings will have a suggested $5 donation. Doors open at noon with lunch served at 12:30 p.m.
Over half of the spots have already been taken, Isham said, but there’s still time to register.
“Older adults are looking for anything to do — it doesn’t matter if it’s a simple card game, they just want to get out and be social,” Isham said. She is “very excited” for the upcoming lunch and to put together the agenda for more activities in the fall.
A lot of folks are looking for exercise classes like yoga and tai chi, Isham said, which she hopes to include on the roster soon. At least one thing is for sure: bingo is on next month’s agenda.
Coffee Corner Mornings run Monday through Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
To register for next Wednesday’s lunch, contact Isham at (802) 923-5545 or email risham@southburlingtonvt.gov.
