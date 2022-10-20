The Burlington Garden Club recently honored three of its members with at a sign unveiling at its annual picnic at Vermont Garden Park in South Burlington.
Mary Jane Cain, Hester Paterson and Louise Kolvoord, all past presidents of the club in the 1970s and still members today, were recognized.
“Their efforts have been invaluable in achieving our club’s projects milestones. They continually inspire members through their dedication, one-on-one mentoring and can-do attitude,” said Barbara Gaida, co-president of the club with Linda Lane.
“Their attention to detail and laser-sharp focus contributed to the continued success of the Burlington Garden Club,” added Doris Van Mullen, vice president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont.
The sign, which reads “Honoring Our Past, Embracing the Future,” is installed near the bench in the Burlington Garden Club area at the park.
The sign features pictures of the three women and the club’s mission statement: to stimulate knowledge and appreciation of horticulture; aid in the protection of the natural environment; provide instruction in indoor gardening and floral design; and encourage and promote garden therapy, civic plantings, youth gardening and residential gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.