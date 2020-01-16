The Humane Society of Chittenden County hosts their sixth annual Purrrses for Paws fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 6, at Champlain College. The nonprofit organization, which provided homes for more than 1,200 cats, dogs and small mammals in 2019, is looking for donations of purses for their upcoming event.
Donations of new and like-new purses, clutches and handbags are being accepted for drop-off at the Humane Society on 142 Kindness Court in South Burlington or at Danform Shoes, 3310 Shelburne Road, in Shelburne.
The donated purses will be auctioned and sold, along with a sapphire ring donated by After Midnight Jewelers, at the Purrrrses for Paws event in February.
For more information, visit www.hsccvt.org.