The League of American Bicyclists has designated South Burlington a bronze-level bicycle friendly community, making it the third municipality in all Vermont to win the status.
For Nic Anderson, who serves on the city bicycle and pedestrian committee and lives in South Burlington, the designation feels like validation.
“It’s a pretty high bar,” he said. “The application process is pretty in-depth and takes a long time ... so just to get the designation is proof that you have taken strides to be a bicycle friendly community.”
He began the application about two years ago, after becoming familiar with it through his job as director of transportation at Champlain College.
This round of awards through the league’s Bicycle Friendly America program includes 37 new and renewing awardees, joining a total of 487 current bicycle friendly communities across the country.
“This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by South Burlington and its citizen advocates for better biking,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists in a press release. “As we progress through 2021, we’re proud that South Burlington and communities like it are pedaling alongside us to power this movement.”
The five levels of the award — diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category — illustrate where communities can improve.
“The bronze level shows that we are a bicycle friendly community, but we’ve got some more work to continue doing,” explained Anderson.
“It’s a great thing to show our community and people who are moving into South Burlington. Does this place have livability? Is it great for my family? Am I going to be able to bike with my kids around?” he added.
But the piece he’s most excited to see, as a member of the bicycle and pedestrian committee, is the league report that shows a “roadmap to better improvement,” said Anderson. “That’s the unsung part about this program. It actually provides real community specific data to see, what are the next things you can do to be even better.”
In 2018, South Burlington voters approved the Penny for Paths initiative, which adds one cent to the tax rate for bike and pedestrian improvements. Some of the projects to be funded through this initiative include filling in gaps in recreation paths, crosswalks, walking trails and sidewalks throughout the city. One of the major projects seeks to connect the city’s 24-mile multi-use path along Dorset Street.
Some on the ground projects in progress include a crosswalk project on Hinesburg Road that Anderson hopes to see come together this summer.
“Those crosswalks will definitely open up some amazing potential for more school-aged children to be able to walk and bike to school without it being dangerous,” he said.
He’s still hesitant to let his own kids cross the street alone. He hopes they’ll soon be able to bike wherever they want, within a safe, connected trail network.
“That’s one of my drivers really,” Anderson said. As the city becomes more bicycle friendly, he hopes his kids “feel empowered to have some autonomy” via biking.
South Burlington joins Essex, a XX level, and Burlington, a XX level — the only other bicycle friendly designated communities in the state. Awarded communities must renew their status every four years.
