This year is the 10-year anniversary of our South Burlington church’s adoption of a parish and school in Haiti.
Every year during Lent, our team at St. John Vianney collects school and medical supplies, clothing and soccer balls. These items are boxed and labeled then transported to our neighbor, Commando.
They generously support us by palletizing the boxes and send them on their way to a warehouse in Tennessee. At this point, donations from all across the US are loaded into shipping containers and the boxes ultimately make it to our twinned parish, St. Jean Apotre.
Because of COVID-19 this year, our parish was able to hold a modified Soup Supper with the help of another partner, Common Roots. They provided savory soups that were able to be picked up at church and the donations were used for shipping costs.
The school in Boc Banic has grown to about 650 students. They attend classes in the shell of their church and makeshift lean-tos for the overflow. Two members of “The Haitian Partnership,” a 501c3 non profit, are civil engineers that have made trips to Boc Banic to investigate clean water initiatives and the possibility of helping build a school there.
The Haitian Partnership would like to thank everyone that donated supplies and money to our 2020/2021 campaign. We were able to ship 50 boxes of supplies this year.
We are always glad to have new members join us or help in any way.
Contact info: haitianpartnership.org
