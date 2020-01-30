Tom Chittenden announced his candidacy for re-election to the South Burlington City Council for the three-year seat.
“I have been an active member of the council during my first two terms and outspoken in support of energy efficiency commitments throughout the city including municipally organized consolidated services,” said Chittenden, “I led a panel on improving the city’s nuisance ordinance, led the auditor selection committee and served for five years as South Burlington’s representative to Green Mountain Transit (formerly CCTA) public transit board.”
While on the 13-member Green Mountain Transit board, Chittenden served as chair from 2018 and as vice chair prior to that. He said he advocated for enhanced public transportation conveniences with the now operating Swiftly Transit application for real time bus location monitoring, a systemwide analysis recalibrating bus service throughout the region and expanded SSTA service options to underserved parts of South Burlington.
“If re-elected,” Chittenden said, “I will continue to focus the city on our essential services – fire, police and public works. I also will continue to support smart development throughout the city to make South Burlington opportunity oriented and a positive contributor to the region for all of Vermont’s economic priorities.”
Chittenden stated he will continue to work for opportunities to align airport decision-making with community and regional interests, and that he strongly supports efficiency improvements to city practices and energy use.
Included in this, Chittenden said he sees discussions around consolidated service for trash, recycling and organics as an important area of focus for the coming two years working with all stakeholders to find greener ways for this important public health service.
Describing himself as an “insightful collaborator on the council, bringing a balanced and prudent perspective to important city decisions,” Chittenden stated, “I believe my role as a city councilor is to be a community listener, an attentive steward of our resources and to provide leadership in dealing with the challenges facing the city. I try to keep a ‘steady hand at the tiller,’ applying common sense decision making with a deep commitment to the proud traditions of South Burlington.”
Chittenden grew up in South Burlington and graduated from South Burlington High School in 1995. He is a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont and lives on Dorset Street with his wife Kimberly and three children.
“I have lived in Vermont for 39 of my 42 years, including in South Burlington for 29 years,” said Chittenden. “I am proud of my deep roots in South Burlington.”