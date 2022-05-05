A dreary, wet spring didn’t stop students at Orchard Elementary School from scrambling all over their brand new playground at its unveiling last week.
“The PTO and I had been working at updating the playground one piece at a time,” said Orchard principal Mark Trifilio, adding that upgrading the structure in one go was too expensive for one fundraising season.
During the pandemic, the PTO put its savings toward buying a new “centerpiece” structure, reaching out to local families and businesses for help raising funds. This included a large anonymous donation, Trifilio added.
The playground was supposed to be installed last summer in the hopes that students could play in their new digs by the first day of school, but it was back-ordered until its arrival three weeks ago.
