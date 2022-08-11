Big Picture South Burlington advisor Jim Shields has received the Advisor of Excellence Award at the recent Big Bang National Conference in Florida.
In Big Picture Learning schools, advisors are teachers, coaches and mentors. The Advisor of Excellence award is presented each year to one advisor who demonstrates excellence in commitment to their students and their learning.
Shields was nominated by Big Picture South Burlington program coordinator Kevin Downey.
“We were honored that Jim was presented with this award out of almost 1,800 advisors throughout the network,” Downey said. “But we were not surprised. Jim is an educator who works relentlessly for and with his students. Any day of the week, any time of day, Jim can be found working with a student in the tech lab, meeting with a community mentor or simply checking in with a student. His compassion for his students matches his creativity in developing projects, from film-making to community art installations to timelines on civil rights. Jim believes firmly in empowering his students and works tirelessly to give them every opportunity to do so.”
In Big Picture Learning’s 87 schools, spread across 28 states and located across the globe, there are nearly 1,900 advisors.
Shields has been with Big Picture, which is part of the South Burlington school district, since its inception in 2009. Shields was on the original committee of students, teachers, counselors and administrators who worked on creating a new learning pathway to increase student engagement, and they selected the Big Picture model.
Earlier he taught digital media at South Burlington High School from 2005-2009 and served as the high school’s assistant principal from 2001-2004.
“I have never encountered a more dedicated and dynamic group of educators than the Big Picture learning advisors, so to be seen as a peer to these folks is the most significant and humbling recognition I can imagine,” Shields said. “It makes me feel very affirmed in the work I’ve been doing for 14 years to amplify the voices and aspirations of young people, especially many young people who have not found engagement or meaning in their school experiences. When I go to Big Bang conference and see myself as part of a larger and very vital movement to make schools more learner-centered, it is very validating. An award like this makes me feel like we are making a difference at Big Picture South Burlington despite our small size.”
