Bench honors local political leader Helen Head

The South Burlington Democrats joined together to honor Helen Head, a former South Burlington representative for 16 years, with a bench in her honor. Christened at a celebration last week, the bench is stationed on the north side of Market Street near City Hall, awaiting neighborly chats, book-readers, and tired feet.
Head served in the statehouse from 2003 to 2019 before retiring. Chris Shaw, of the South Burlington Democrats, called Head an “influential representative” in her time as a political leader.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the bench dedication, the group gathered Nov. 19 to mark the occasion.
Head said she was enjoying her retirement and focused on coaching the next generation of women legislators through mentorship in the Emerge program on her model of civic engagement and community service.
