School’s out, creemee stands are bustling, families are firing up barbecues and dusty beach chairs are emerging from storage.

Summer is here and kicking off the season, like every year, is Independence Day, ripe with opportunities to parade watch, socialize and enjoy good old-fashioned fireworks.

Here’s the 411 on July 4 events around Chittenden County.

Burlington

The draw in the state’s largest city? Fireworks over the water.

Burlington celebrates the fourth on Saturday, July 3, at Waterfront Park with live music from Red Hot Juba and High Summer, an airshow, food vendors, and fireworks over Lake Champlain at 9:30 p.m.

Musical acts, starting at 6:30 p.m. include Andriana Chobot, who offers an “eclectic mix of pop-rock-indie-folk, with a touch of jazz,” and Kat Wright, described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse,” according to the parks and rec department. Wright offers a second set after the fireworks.

In the park, starting at 5 p.m., activities include Sambatucada! performing on the boardwalk, food vendors offering burgers and sausage, gyros and falafel, vegan options along with ice cream cones, sundaes and fried dough.

Colchester

Colchester’s parade starts at 10 a.m. at Colchester High School.

Music with The Hitmen — 1970s and 1980s rock ‘n’ roll, featuring hot guitar, organ and vocal harmonies — goes from 6:45-8:45 p.m. at Bayside Park.

Fireworks take place at dusk from the Bayside softball field.

Essex Junction

Essex celebrates the Fourth of July in style at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds midway lawn beginning at 6 p.m.

The family friendly event features food from over 12 vendors, live music by the Contois Band, 11 different inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist, Big Blue Trunk, Mini Golf on the Go, and more.

The day ends with a fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more go to essexjunction.org.

Hinesburg

The theme for Hinesburg’s Fourth of July parade this year is A Hinesburg Hoedown! The parade on July 4 will be led by a trio of grand marshals: Jeff Glover, Doug Gunnerson and Hank White.

Sunday, July 3 will feature a variety of events, starting with the Carpenter Carse Library book sale, 5-8 p.m., in the United Church of Hinesburg’s Osborne Parish Hall. That’s followed by the annual Hilly Hobble Foot Race — register in front of Hinesburg Community School at 6 p.m. The 10k begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 5k and kids’ 2k. Don’t forget your costumes, kids!

The race finishes in Veteran’s Park.

On Monday, July 4, the book sale restarts at 9 a.m. while folks start to assemble for the parade at 11 a.m. at the bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116. (Register your float or organization at hinesburgrec.com.)

The parade starts at noon and winds through the village, onto Mechanicsville Road and ends at the post office.

The Community Alliance Church will serve ice cream in front of the Hinesburg Nursery School. The Hinesburgh Public House holds a lawn party from noon-3 p.m. and there’s mini golf on the green behind the police department from 12:45-4:45 p.m.

Food vendors will include Mac’s Sugarshack, Sisters of Anarchy ice cream and fried dough.

Fireworks start at dusk.

Milton

The annual parade starts at 11 a.m. from Herrick Avenue and then heads down Route 7 to Bombardier Park West.

From 6-9:30 p.m. at Bombardier Park, enjoy live music from DJ RobsReady and the Milton Community Band, food trucks, novelty vendors and mini golf.

Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Shelburne

Shelburne celebrates the holiday with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra as part of its summer concert tour “Celebrate!” conducted by Julian Pellicanom at Shelburne Museum on July 4.

Gates open at 5:30 for picnicking with the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Alongside perennial favorites by John Williams (“Liberty” and “Olympic Fanfares”) and John Philip Sousa (“Stars and Stripes Forever”), enjoy strains of Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Copland’s feisty “Rodeo,” Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Quinn Mason’s “A Joyous Fanfare,” and more.

Principal trombonist Matt Wright is soloist for the concert.

More at vso.org.

Williston

The Williston Independence Day Celebration goes three days, from July 2-4.

The Deb Beckett Memorial 5k race and walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on July 2 at the Williston Village Community Park.

On July 3, the library holds its book sale from 4-6 p.m. at the school followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social and town band concert at 7 p.m. on the village green.

The book sale continues July 4, with a parade at 10 a.m. Grand marshals are Lynn McClintock, Cathy Kohlasch, Sally Dattilio and Liz Demas.

The parade is followed by activities on the green and open houses at Stovepipe Corners Schoolhouse and fire department.

Food trucks will be set up from 6-9 p.m. in front of the Williston Central School, including Penzo Pizza, Grazers, El Gato Cantina and more.

Evening festivities at Village Community Park from 6-9 p.m. include food and activities before fireworks at 9:20 p.m.