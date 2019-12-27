Former State Police Director Jim Baker will act as interim commissioner at the Department of Corrections, following an announcement from Secretary Mike Smith of the Agency of Human Services, Friday, Dec. 27. Former United States Attorney for Vermont, Tristram Coffin, and his legal team will lead an investigation into allegations of sexual and other misconduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
The investigation is set to begin next week, according to a press release from the Agency of Human Services. Coffin and his team will have access to all of Vermont’s correctional facilities but will focus on the regional facility in South Burlington. Coffin brings experience as the former U.S. Attorney for Vermont. That role saw him enforcing federal criminal laws, representing U.S. interests in civil litigation and ensuring public safety in Vermont. Coffin left the post in 2015 to work with law firm Downs Rachlin Martin.
Baker will assume the position of interim commissioner on Jan. 6 and will hold tenure during the 120 days of the independent investigation. Baker’s role will entail overseeing daily operations at the correctional facilities, as well as fulfilling Department of Corrections management responsibilities. Baker brings a background of over 30 years in various law enforcement roles.