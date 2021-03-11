Wendall and Norma (Sullivan) Corron of South Burlington celebrate 65 years of marriage, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Wendall was in the Air Force and stationed in Washington, D.C., when he met Norma Sullivan, who was working for the FBI. They later married on St. Patrick’s Day and moved to Vermont where they raised four children — Sheila, Cindy, Becky and Dean — in their South Burlington home. Wendall worked for Westinghouse for many years and Norma worked at IRS. Upon their retirements, Wendall had more time for gardening, ice fishing and hunting at camp in Montgomery. Norma was busy with numerous sewing projects, enjoying her love of reading, and working part time at JoAnn Fabrics.
Family is all important to Norma and Wendall, near and far, and time spent with their nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren has been particularly precious. Norma and Wendall have hosted Sunday family dinners for 20 years, which have become an important family tradition.
The couple is eagerly anticipating COVID vaccinations so they can gather again on Sunday nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.