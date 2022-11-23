Hughes, Thompson marry

Cally Shane Hughes and Dylan Connor Thompson were married on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the base of Lincoln Peak in Warren.
The ceremony was held outside on a spectacular late fall day, and witnessed by joyous family members and friends, with cocktails and a dinner reception at Sugarbush Resort’s Gatehouse.
The couple lives in Moretown.
The bride attended St. Joseph’s in Maine where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She received her master’s degree at Simmons University in Boston and works as a family nurse practitioner with Green Mountain Family Practice in Northfield.
She is the daughter of Richard and Kathy Hughes of Johnson.
The groom attended Vermont Technical College and received a bachelor’s degree in construction management. He is construction project manager with PC Construction in South Burlington.
He is the son of Mark and Tammy Thompson of Waterbury Center.
The groom’s brother, Michael Hughes, was the officiant.
