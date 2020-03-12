Teens interested in learning the art of fly-fishing – or improving their skill – alongside some of Vermont’s most accomplished fly anglers, can apply to Vermont Trout Unlimited’s fly fishing camp.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the camp is focused on Vermont teens ages 13 to 16. The 2020 camp is scheduled for June 21, through June 25, at Jackson’s Lodge in Canaan.
“Trout Unlimited’s Fly Fishing Camp for Teens is an incredible program dedicated to educating our next generation of fly fishermen and women to help ensure that our precious cold water fisheries here in Vermont will be taken care of well into the future,” said Louis Porter, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner.
Participants in the five-day/four-night program will learn and practice casting, basic fly tying, knot craft, insect identification and imitation (entomology), fish identification and behavior (ichthyology) safe wading techniques, angling ethics and coldwater conservation.
Campers will hone their skills on local lakes, ponds and streams, including the Connecticut River.
Prospective campers can apply before April 15. The cost for the five-day camp is $450. Scholarships may be available on an “as-needed” basis.
Trout Unlimited is a non-profit organization that has dedicated over 50 years to the conservation, protection and restoration of North America’s cold-water fisheries and watersheds.
For more information, go to vermonttroutcamp.com.