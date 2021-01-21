A new, parent-led online support group designed to share questions, concerns and struggles of parenting as women of color in Vermont is forming.
The group will also be a place to share resources and successes, and meet weekly, Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. For more information or to register, contact Heather at hniquette@pcavt.org.
