South Burlington residents now have free access to Gale Presents: Udemy, an online learning platform that connects patrons to video-based courses taught by leading experts in business, technology and more.
Users can explore thousands of continuously updated on-demand video courses that match their professional goals and personal interests.
As the employment landscape continues to change, workers are being tasked to learn new technologies and skills to stay competitive. Studies show that, on average, workers change jobs 12 times in their lifetime. This makes it essential for libraries to offer services that help adults build new skills that align with industry trends and prepare for the shift toward workforce automation.
Udemy offers a unique, tailor-made learning experience for adults looking for a new job or advance in their current profession. This collection, powered by Udemy Business, helps learners get where they want to be personally and professionally.
Major course categories include cloud computing, data science, design, development, finance and accounting, human resources, IT operations, leadership and management, marketing, office productivity, personal development, project management and operations and sales.
South Burlington Public Library patrons can now access Udemy by visiting the library’s website, bit.ly/3LgIHZv. This platform will augment online classes that have been available from Universal Class, which is also available.
For questions or more information, contact Jennifer Murray, librar director at 802-846-4140.
