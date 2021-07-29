In case you missed it, South Burlington Public Library’s board of trustees eliminated late fees in July 2020.
The library has no late fees for books, video or audio recordings.
“A no-fine policy is effective, equitable and enhances the library’s support of, and standing in, the community,” said trustee Margery Vagt.
And, don’t worry this move will cost the library money. The library spends more on recovering fees than the revenue fees generate. There are still fees for, say, using the printer or color copier, or if you straight up lose a book.
The new South Burlington Public Library held its soft opening Monday, July 19, with enthusiastic patrons mixing with library staff as they settled into their new workplace and workers finished last-minute tasks.
Hang out by the fireplace to check out current magazines in the first-floor lobby. The book stacks stand in the natural light of floor-to-ceiling windows. Younger children and middle schoolers have separate spots to call their own. Teens have The Loft. Reading and study rooms are available all around the second floor. There are spaces to work, meet, discuss and, of course, to read.
Library director Jennifer Murray said, “Every South Burlingtonian is welcome, without worrying about monetary fines if they forget to return that Clive Cussler on time. Fines disproportionately affect those for whom every dollar counts. Late fees create barriers to the library’s ability to provide equitable resources to the public. By eliminating fines, we encourage all users to come back to the library.”
Added Patrick Leduc, chair of the library board: “As we welcome people to our new space, we want to emphasize that a public library is the great equalizer of information and resources. It does not matter your social or economic situation, you are welcome here, and eliminating these late fees is aligned with that vision.”
So dig out that long-forgotten Danielle Steele, and bring it to the new library at 180 Market St. If it’s fee-free, it’s for South Burlington.
More at (802) 846-4140 or southburlingtonlibrary.org.
