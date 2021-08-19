The Friends of the South Burlington Public Library used bookshop, now located on the second floor of the new library, is accepting donations.
Profits from the shop and large book sales directly support the library with materials and programs.
Bring donations to the shop when it is staffed, 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Do not leave books in the shop at other times. If you are unable to visit during those hours, contact Mary Ann Young at mafulleryoung@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.
A full set of guidelines can be found at the library website, southburlingtonlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
Space is quite limited and leaving unsellable books creates a problem, so please review the website for donation guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.