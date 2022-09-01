Stephanie Bissonette, a teacher of the visually impaired and director of children services at Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in in South Burlington, will be demonstrating reading and writing with braille, Friday. Sept. 30, at 3:30 p.m. at the South Burlington Public Library.
Learn to read and write your name in braille and take home a braille alphabet card.
