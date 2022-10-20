On October 27, 4-5 p.m., author Rebecca Rupp will discuss her book “c,” at the South Burlington Public Library.
Rebecca Rupp has a Ph.D. in cell biology and biochemistry from George Washington University and now works as a professional writer. She is the author of 200 articles for national magazines, on topics ranging from the natural history of squirrels to the archaeology of privies, and 20 books for both children and adults.
She blogs on food science and history for National Geographic.
