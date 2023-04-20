Friends of the South Burlington Library have donated an entire non-circulating collection of Caldecott winners from 1938 to 2022 to honor Marje Von Ohlsen and her dedication to the children of South Burlington.
“Miss Marje” was the children’s librarian at the South Burlington Library from 1994-2010.
The Caldecott Medal was named in honor of 19th-century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott. It is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children.
There will be a reception for Von Ohlsen on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in the Marabella Kidspace.
All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and peruse the collection of Caldecott books.
