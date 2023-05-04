South Burlington Library Foundation gives $50K for new library facilities

In recognition of National Library Week — which ran from April 23-29 — volunteer leaders of the South Burlington Library Foundation presented their final installment of $50,000 to South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker on April 26.
This donation marks completion of the organization’s pledge to contribute at least $400,000 to the city toward the design, construction and outfitting of a new South Burlington Public Library. With this contribution, the foundation has donated $418,644 in cash and in-kind contributions towards the new library, exceeding their original goal.
These funds were raised through the capital campaign dedicated to enhancing spaces, collections and technology for the new library.
Through the donations of hundreds of individuals, families and businesses and the work of countless volunteers, overall, the foundation raised $1 million for the library.
Additionally, the foundation acknowledges the visionary bequest of Paul Blanchette toward a new library for South Burlington. At the time that library trustees gave the Blanchette Fund to the city, it was valued at $435,000, funds critical to the construction of the library. Combined, the capital campaign and the Blanchette Fund provided more than $850,000 to the city to support the new library. Remaining funds will continue to support the library as needs arise, updating technology, developing programs and continuing to build connections in the community.
The South Burlington Library Foundation has supported the design, construction and collection needs of the new library.
