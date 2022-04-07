Ephraim Schwartz comes from a long line of painters, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, granduncles and two older siblings.
His paintings will be on display during the month of April on the second floor of the South Burlington Public Library.
Somewhat intimidated by his lineage, Schwartz said he turned to writing and spent his career in publishing as an editor and writer for several consumer publications, including the magazines Ski and Cars and most recently, InfoWorld, a high-tech weekly.
But over the years Schwartz always returned, somewhat sporadically, to painting. Now retired, the South Burlington resident spends all his time painting in his preferred mediums, watercolor and acrylic.
Being a city-boy at heart, Schwartz typically focuses on city folks and cityscapes.
