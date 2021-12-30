Author Gregory Maguire introduces his new novel, “The Brides of Maracoor” on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the South Burlington Public Library.
Maguire is the New York Times bestselling author of “A Wild Winter Swan,” “Hiddensee,” “After Alice,” “Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister,” “Lost” and “Mirror Mirror.” Maguire has lectured on art, literature and culture both at home and abroad.He lives with his family in New England. Copies of Maguire’s books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Seating is limited. Registration is required, so reserve a seat after Jan. 4 at southburlingtonlibrary.org.
Face masks are required.
